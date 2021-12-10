Advertisement

Ohio man arrested in Harrison Co. on several drug charges

Mark Hickman and the drugs found in the vehicle Hickman was in.(WV Corrections (left) and Facebook: City of Clarksburg, WV (right))
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 10:43 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - An Ohio man was arrested Wednesday on multiple drug charges following a traffic stop for driving in the dark with no headlights on, officers said.

Mark Hickman, 44, of Belpre, Ohio, was pulled over by officers in Clarksburg for driving in the dark with no headlights on, according to the criminal complaint.

Officers said a free air sniff of the vehicle was done with K-9 Ion, and the K-9 gave a positive indication of the odor of drugs within the vehicle.

The criminal complaint says officers conducted a search of the vehicle and found the following:

  • A bag containing approximately 26 grams of a crystal-like substance identified as methamphetamine.
  • Multiple baggies with an approximate total weight of 23 grams of a white power substance that field tested positive for cocaine.
  • A bag containing over five grams of presumed psilocybin mushrooms.
  • Multiple blue pills identified as Amphetamine.
  • Multiple white pills identified as Hydromorphone.
  • A white pill identified as Oxycodone.
  • Multiple pills identified as Alprazolam.
  • Two digital scales.
  • Numerous small plastic baggies commonly used in the packaging of controlled substances.
  • A pill grinder.
  • Over $1,700, primarily in large bills consistent with the sale and delivery of controlled substances.
  • A small amount of marijuana in a grinder with an approximate weight of 3.23 grams.
  • A small, rubber container of approximately 10.24 grams of THC wax.

Hickman has been charged with three counts of manufacture, deliver, or possess with intent to manufacture or deliver controlled substances.

The City of Clarksburg, WV Facebook page posted a photo of the drugs found that is seen in the photo with Hickman’s mugshot. The Facebook post can be viewed here.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

