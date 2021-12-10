OVU loses ability to confer degrees

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Ohio Valley University will not be allowed to award degrees starting June 30, 2022.

The West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission decided that in a unanimous vote on Friday.

The decision comes just a few days after OVU decided it would not offer classes in the spring, effectively closing its doors.

According to a news release from the Higher Education Policy Commission, parents and students have been complaining about the school’s inability to pull student transcripts, financial aide information, and other important student records. It also noted complaints from employees who haven’t been paid in months.

“Our foremost priority right now is to help these students, however we can, as they approach the end of this semester,” said Dr. Sarah Armstrong Tucker, West Virginia’s Chancellor of Higher Education. “Staff at OVU have been incredibly dedicated to students throughout this process, and we are continuing to work closely with them to offer our support.”

The commission says OVU has a “transfer fair” scheduled on campus Friday to help students find new schools to attend.

