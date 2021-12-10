Advertisement

Pearl Harbor anniversary honored at Point Park

By Kheron Alston
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 10:32 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - For the 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor there was a ceremony held at Point Park in Parkersburg on Tuesday.

The ceremony included three shots fired over the river, throwing of wreaths and a playing of taps. This was all done in remembrance of those that were lost in Pearl Harbor as well as other military involved organizations.

The cannon shots echoed through Point Park and for some veterans there it brought up emotions that made them feel grateful to be able to honor those who came before them.

”80 years ago today Japanese bombed our troops. I am a United States Marine Corps veteran. It means a lot to me to be here and observe this ceremony every year,” said Michael McLain.

Local veterans and people in the community were in attendance at the event but all were there for one reason. To honor those who have granted the United State freedom.

