Ritchie County football brings West Virginia Class ‘A’ championship home

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Winning a state title is the pinnacle of high school football.

For Ritchie County they accomplished all of their goals for the season and more. Bringing home a championship meant the world to the team but they didn’t know how much it meant to those outside of the locker room.

“I heard a comment, someone told me a comment by an older gentleman who was a graduate of the county years ago. Doesn’t live in the county anymore. He said he had been waiting his whole life for this county to win a state championship,” said Head Coach Rick Haught.

The team seniors couldn’t put into words the feeling of bringing the title back to the school.

“Pretty much speechless and mainly in shock because never have I been that far in any sport or anything like that. Especially for the whole team it was mainly just shock that I can’t believe we made it this far and took it home,” said Senior left guard Kolton Depinho.

The seniors are hoping that this postseason run leads to winning expectations for the underclassmen.

I always tell them to go 100% every play... and that’s what I think will really carry them to get wins in the regular season next year,” said Depinho.

The players are hopeful this will bring the school and community together for years to come.

