Senior organization finds way to help other seniors

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Many are getting into the giving spirit because of the holidays.

Including seniors who want to help others in their age group.

The group, “Seniors Bowling for Seniors,” is giving back to those that need assistance.

And they are doing this through donations to the Wood County Senior Citizens Association, and Old Man Rivers.

As both of these organizations provide meals for seniors.

The board members in this group say that their goal is to give seniors an outlet to get out of their house.

“It’s very important. Some of the seniors don’t get out and get to do any activities. They don’t have anybody coming in to visit them so they’re bowling is very, very important to them,” says boardmember, Sharon Seaman.

And to give to those who need assistance.

“This is just part of giving back. All of us might be where they are one day in our later life. But if we get to come out here and stand up tall and bowl a little bit and have some fun. It’s just a little bit of giving back to those seniors who have been before us. We’ve had students out here in their 80′s, we’ve even had in their 90′s out here bowling. And that’s pretty remarkable to me,” says boardmember, Ron Bowen.

The Senior Citizens Association was given $15 hundred, and Old Man Rivers received one thousand dollars.

The money was generated through 50/50 tickets and personal donations.

Officials say that they are looking to donate to the O’Neill Center in Marietta.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.