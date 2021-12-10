Advertisement

Senior organization finds way to help other seniors

Senior organization finds way to help other seniors
Senior organization finds way to help other seniors(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Many are getting into the giving spirit because of the holidays.

Including seniors who want to help others in their age group.

The group, “Seniors Bowling for Seniors,” is giving back to those that need assistance.

And they are doing this through donations to the Wood County Senior Citizens Association, and Old Man Rivers.

As both of these organizations provide meals for seniors.

The board members in this group say that their goal is to give seniors an outlet to get out of their house.

“It’s very important. Some of the seniors don’t get out and get to do any activities. They don’t have anybody coming in to visit them so they’re bowling is very, very important to them,” says boardmember, Sharon Seaman.

And to give to those who need assistance.

“This is just part of giving back. All of us might be where they are one day in our later life. But if we get to come out here and stand up tall and bowl a little bit and have some fun. It’s just a little bit of giving back to those seniors who have been before us. We’ve had students out here in their 80′s, we’ve even had in their 90′s out here bowling. And that’s pretty remarkable to me,” says boardmember, Ron Bowen.

The Senior Citizens Association was given $15 hundred, and Old Man Rivers received one thousand dollars.

The money was generated through 50/50 tickets and personal donations.

Officials say that they are looking to donate to the O’Neill Center in Marietta.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire has been reported at the Quality Express in Mineral Wells.
Fire reported at hotel in Mineral Wells
Matthew David Gonzales Mug Shot
Parkersburg man arrested on drug charges after traffic stop
Students reflect on Ohio Valley University...and what led to its closing
Pete's Pizza
Local pizza shop owners grateful for response to break-in
Kentucky State Police said their troopers, along with social services, launched an...
Troopers: Human trafficking victim gives birth after she was sold by own father

Latest News

Deer Hunting Season
Deer kills during WVa gun hunting season up over 2020
Deck the MOV
Deck the MOV, 12/10/21
Zach Miles, Raspy Voice Kids
Raspy Voice Kids In-Studio (Condensed), 12/10/21
http://bit.ly/2zCm3HJ A Janesville, Wisconsin deer hunter had the experience of a life time...
Muzzleloader deer season opens Monday in W.Va.