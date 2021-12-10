Advertisement

St. Margaret Mary Catholic School building demolished

There are no official future plans for the space(Kurtis Bradley Brown - WTAP)
By Kurtis Bradley Brown
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 5:58 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The old St. Margaret Mary Catholic School was demolished Friday.

According to the church, the school was opened for its first students in the fall of 1923.

They say the school had a “48-year tradition of education, closing in 1971.”

Since then, the building was mostly used for storage and eventually, fell into disrepair.

Former students were present to witness the demolition and many took bricks, something to remember their time at St. Margaret Mary’s...

And bricks weren’t all that were saved from the scene.

Luke Zyla handles Buildings and Grounds for the parish. “There was a copper cross, up top... we salvaged that. And then there was a copper plaque that we salvaged...” Zyla says. “In the future, we’re gonna put a monument behind the church with that on there.”

Zyla says “people that went to school here are kind of sad that it had to come down,” but admits that the aging structure had turned into a “nightmare.”

For now, Zyla says grass will lie where the building stood.

There are no official future plans for the space.

