Advertisement

West Virginia governor talks concerns over cold weather and Covid

Justice says West Virginia’s Covid Czar is especially worried about our hospitals.
Justice says West Virginia’s Covid Czar is especially worried about our hospitals.(FILE | file)
By Laura Bowen
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 8:11 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice held a press conference Thursday, updating the state on Covid concerns.

A major point of focus during the briefing was the concern over how cold weather will impact Covid’s course. In fact, Justice said he directed West Virginia’s Joint Interagency Task Force to meet up and discuss ways to help hospitals with incoming challenges next week.

Justice said West Virginia’s Covid Czar Doctor Marsh is especially worried about our hospitals. This is due to multiple factors, including flu cases, the state’s vaccination rate, the Delta variant, and Omicron.

Justice said, ”Doctor Marsh’s belief - he said basically just this in a text. As soon as this cold weather gets here, our hospitals are going to get overrun and we’re going to get in real trouble.”

The Joint Interagency Task Force’s Director James Hoyer added that the availability of hospital beds is not the biggest challenge the state faces. Rather staffing shortages remain the primary concern.

In good news however, there hasn’t been any detection of the Omicron variant in West Virginia so far.

Also, a reminder that December 15th is the last day you can apply for the grandfamilies vaccination incentive program. Click on the link below for more information on that.

https://www.wtap.com/2021/11/08/governor-justice-expands-grandfamilies-vaccine-incentive-program/

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Ohio Valley University is shutting down
Matthew David Gonzales Mug Shot
Parkersburg man arrested on drug charges after traffic stop
Winter weather creates slick roads
Numerous crashes reported across Mid-Ohio Valley
Students reflect on Ohio Valley University...and what led to its closing
Pete's Pizza
Local pizza shop owners grateful for response to break-in

Latest News

Mid-Ohio Valley Chamber of Commerce names businesses of the year
WTAP News @ 6 - More than a suitcase
WTAP News @ 6 - More than a suitcase
WTAP News @ 6 - OVU Closes
WTAP News @ 6 - OVU Closes
A fire has been reported at the Quality Express in Mineral Wells.
Fire reported at hotel in Mineral Wells