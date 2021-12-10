West Virginia governor talks concerns over cold weather and Covid

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice held a press conference Thursday, updating the state on Covid concerns.

A major point of focus during the briefing was the concern over how cold weather will impact Covid’s course. In fact, Justice said he directed West Virginia’s Joint Interagency Task Force to meet up and discuss ways to help hospitals with incoming challenges next week.

Justice said West Virginia’s Covid Czar Doctor Marsh is especially worried about our hospitals. This is due to multiple factors, including flu cases, the state’s vaccination rate, the Delta variant, and Omicron.

Justice said, ”Doctor Marsh’s belief - he said basically just this in a text. As soon as this cold weather gets here, our hospitals are going to get overrun and we’re going to get in real trouble.”

The Joint Interagency Task Force’s Director James Hoyer added that the availability of hospital beds is not the biggest challenge the state faces. Rather staffing shortages remain the primary concern.

In good news however, there hasn’t been any detection of the Omicron variant in West Virginia so far.

Also, a reminder that December 15th is the last day you can apply for the grandfamilies vaccination incentive program. Click on the link below for more information on that.

https://www.wtap.com/2021/11/08/governor-justice-expands-grandfamilies-vaccine-incentive-program/

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.