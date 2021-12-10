Your Good News: Marietta Memorial Hospital Covid-19 Infusion Clinic

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - For the first Your Good News segment we headed over to Marietta Memorial Hospital to honor the nursing staff at the Covid Infusion Clinic.

“We wanted to recognize positive news, with so much bad news in the world we just wanted to make sure we could recognize people that are creating good news in the region,” said David Haas, President of Morrison Incorporated.

The Clinical Nurse Manager of Ambulatory Care Christie Illar said the clinic began back in the first week of September after the Belpre campus couldn’t handle their sick patients and still administer their antibody infusion patients.

A patient’s mother nominated the nursing staff in the clinic after finding out the nurses who work at the hospital in different departments come to the clinic in the evening after their shifts and volunteer their time to help.

Illar said the nomination makes the extra hours they have put in worthwhile.

“It’s rejuvenated us because we’re not bedside nurses any longer we do other things and just to know that we are having that we’re having that kind of impact has really made a difference...patients are so appreciative and they are constantly thanking us and it has just kind of like reinvigorated us in our jobs,” Illar said.

The clinic runs four times a week sees about 20 patients a day. Illar and the nursing staff chose to have Morrison Incorporated donate $100 to the Memorial Health Foundation’s Covid Fund.

According to Jarrett Stull, Executive Director of Memorial Health Foundation, the money raised and donated to the health foundation will go towards things like buying personal protective equipment and supplies for vaccine drive-thrus.

Anyone who you think deserves recognition for bringing good news to the MOV, click here to learn how to nominate them.

