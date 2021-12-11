How a Supreme Court case could impact abortions in Ohio

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - The Supreme Court continues to consider challenges to abortion laws. Legal experts say the ruling in a Mississippi case will have implications across the country, including in Ohio.

WTAP spoke with Ohio’s Attorney General Dave Yost and Private Attorney Robin Bozian. They say Dobbs versus Jackson Women’s Health Organization could potentially be a landmark case.

Yost said, “It’s certainly an important case and maybe the most important case since the early 90′s, when the Casey decision came down.”

The Mississippi case is looking at two major points of the abortion debate...the age of viability and whether or not states should be in charge of abortion rights.

Yost said, “The Mississippi case basically bans all abortions after 15 weeks, which is pre-viability…,”

Yost added that the age of viability is a point of focus in two landmark abortion cases, Roe versus Wade and Planned Parenthood versus Casey.

Bozian explained, “This case seems to say that that’s no longer what we want to look at or suggest that that’s possibly no longer the bellwether point to determine when and if an abortion is permissible.”

Yost adds that it’s unclear if the age of viability ruling will overturn Roe. However, it calls another precedent into question.

“What Roe did was it created, for the very first time, a right supposedly in the constitution to have an abortion anywhere. If that goes away, what happens is we go back to the pre-Roe era, which is it’s a matter for the states to decide,” Yost said.

Bozian explained why some say this would have deeper implications for poor and marginalized communities.

“If you, for instance, are a woman who’s seeking an abortion, you might have to travel to find a state that is, which may or may not be something you can do,” she said.

If the Mississippi case overturns Roe, Yost says Ohio’s heartbeat bill would become law.

He elaborated, “..., abortions would be illegal after a heartbeat is detectable. Now that law is currently enjoined because it allegedly runs foul of the standard of Roe and Casey. Once that standard’s gone, then that’s the law.”

Ohio also has a trigger bill, which is currently just a draft. This bill would make abortions illegal unless it saves the life of a mother. If Roe is overturned, the trigger bill isn’t ready to go and take immediate effect like the heartbeat bill. However, Bozian believes the trigger bill would eventually be passed.

While maintaining precedent is the norm for the Supreme Court, Bozian points out that it appears as if this court might be open to doing the opposite. Still, nothing is set in stone. Bozian points out that there are multiple directions this court case could go. It could completely overturn Roe, ending any federal oversight of the issue, or it could change what’s considered the age of viability, or it could keep the precedent of Roe.

Bozian says, whatever side you’re on, it’s time to take action.

“People should understand that this is pending and that this may happen and, if this is something you care about, you should be involved.”

Bozian recommends contacting your legislature to make sure your voice is heard.

