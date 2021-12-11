Truck hits My Way Lounge, injures person inside

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Saturday morning wreck caused a truck to break through a Parkersburg business’s wall, sending a person inside to the hospital.

Police say a Ford F-250 truck was driving straight on Juliana Street around 10:18 a.m. when it ran a red light at the intersection of 5th and Juliana Streets. It then hit a car that was turning from 5th onto Juliana and veered into the My Way Lounge, breaking through one of its walls. Officers say most of the truck’s cab was inside the lounge at one point.

A supervisor in the police department says a female inside My Way Lounge had to be taken to the hospital for a leg injury. He said her injury was not life threatening.

Officers say the wreck has been cleaned up, but My Way Lounge is missing a significant portion of its Juliana Street wall. Police cleared the scene around 11:15 a.m.

The driver of the truck was cited for failure to yield and for running a red light.

