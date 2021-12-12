Advertisement

Entertainers from “America’s Got Talent” and “The Voice” make appearance in Vienna

Holly Forbes and Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. were promoting their upcoming performance at the Smoot
"Christmas with Landau Eugene Murphy, Jr. at the Historical Smoot Theatre" is set for Dec. 17...
“Christmas with Landau Eugene Murphy, Jr. at the Historical Smoot Theatre” is set for Dec. 17 at 7:30 p.m.(Kurtis Bradley Brown - WTAP)
By Kurtis Bradley Brown
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 9:30 PM EST
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Holiday shoppers got a little more than they’d bargained for tonight in Vienna...

Two entertainers who’ve found success through NBC talent competitions were on hand to sign autographs and pose for photos.

Holly Forbes performed on this season of NBC’s “The Voice” and Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. won season six of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent.”

The pair were in Vienna tonight promoting their upcoming performance at the Smoot.

“Every day I’m living my dream,” says Murphy Jr. “I get to meet a whole lot of fantastic people all around the world and across the country and spread joy with good music.”

“Christmas with Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. at the Historical Smoot Theatre” is set for Dec. 17 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased through the theatre’s website.

The show is produced by the Arc of the Mid-Ohio Valley.

