STEWART, Ohio. (WTAP) -

The Marietta Tigers boys basketball team defeated the Federal Hocking Lancers on Saturday night.

The Tigers won by a score of 52-37 and really controlled the game from the opening tip off.

Marietta was backed by strong performances by Tyler Kytta who finished with 14, and AJ Graham who finished with 16 on the night.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.