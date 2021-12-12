Advertisement

Ohio State Highway Patrol hosts food drive

By Kheron Alston
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 2:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol hosted a food drive to help those in need at Ellison Senior Care Center.

All non-perishable foods were accepted for the food drive as they filled up over two truck beds of food. All items and monetary donations that were collected will be given to the Gospel Mission Food Pantry.

With the many responsibilities that Sergeant Dustin Payne has he feels that giving back is one of the responsibilities that is overlooked.

“We have a platform, not just a platform but a responsibility to give back to the community. This is an opportunity that we have and we try to take as many as we can. Most of the times when people see us its not the most pleasant of times. So this is one of those times you can come back, let your hair down a little bit and just chit chat if you want to,” said Payne.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol plans to do more events after the success they had Saturday. They were impressed with the involvement from the community on short notice.

