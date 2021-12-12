Supervised drug injection sites: Would they work in the MOV?

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - This past week, the nation’s first supervised drug injection sites opened in New York City.

According to the city, these centers are “safe places where people who use drugs can receive clean needles, medical care and be connected to social services as well as treatment for addiction.”

A similar site was set to open in Philadelphia early this year. Those plans were quickly cancelled amid public controversy.

We talked to officials in Parkersburg to see if they think a resource like this would work here.

Tim Craft says he’s been “free from addiction for almost eight years.”

He now runs High on Hope Ministries in Parkersburg

Craft says, “I think everyone’s first thought is, like, “That seems insane. Why would you just let people legally shoot drugs up in front of you?”

He says the risk of death by overdose is greater now than when he was using.

That’s thanks to synthetic opioids like fentanyl, which the United States Drug Enforcement Administration claims can be “80-100 times stronger than morphine.”

“There’s people that I know of personally that went out one time and did fentanyl one time after being clean for an extended period of time and it killed them,” Craft says. “I’ve heard stories of kids that did drugs for their first time ever and it was fentanyl and it killed them. I think with that being the case... with it being like Russian roulette every time you shoot up... I think that we have to kind of you know change our approach on how we’re handling it. You used to hear this phrase all the time... ‘well, once they hit bottom, they’ll reach out for help.’ Well... bottom doesn’t exist anymore.”

Over 1,200 people died of overdoses in West Virginia in 2020, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

Parkersburg Police Chief Joe Martin calls those deaths tragic, but he says government time and money should be spent on preventing the non-addicted from becoming addicted.

“Sobriety’s the key thing with these folks,” says Chief Martin. “Those temptations... as long as they’re there, it’s not going to help anything. It’s just going to prolong the cycle that we’re in right now.”

That cycle, Chief Martin says, has other impacts in our community as well...

“I don’t know how a safe place to use drugs is going to reduce anything,” Chief Martin says. “Crime is still going to be there because you have the addicts who are trying to get into those safe houses... they’re still going to commit crime to get money to use drugs.”

Craft also says that, should these centers ever come to our community, they wouldn’t fix everything...

“You’ll always have the people that would never go to those so it’s not like you’re going to end the entire drug problem, but... for the humane reasons... if it could make a dent in the amount of deaths that we’re seeing, I could see the positives in it.”

The City of New York hopes these sites will prevent “up to 130 overdose deaths” and save the city health care system “up to 7 million dollars” annually.

Only time will tell.

