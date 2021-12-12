Truck drives through ‘My Way lounge and Restaurant’

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Saturday a truck drove through the outside wall of the ‘My Way Lounge and Restaurant’ causing significant damage.

One person was inside of the building during the crash and she was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Co-owner Meghan Evans says this is the eighth time in 2021 that a car has been in contact with the building. She also says that this is the worst accident she has experienced so far.

Evans has tried to contact the city in order to find a method of protection for the building but their are some complications involved.

“We have tried to support beams or guardrails to protect the building from incidents like this. However, it has been an issue because our sidewalk is wheelchair accessible sidewalks so they say it will cause conflict with someone being able to come through with a wheelchair,” said Meghan Evans.

