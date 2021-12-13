Advertisement

Armed robbery at Lubeck business under investigation

By Todd Baucher
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 3:28 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - A suspect is being sought after a Lubeck business was held up overnight.

It happened at the West Virginia Cafe on Harris Highway (route 68) in Lubeck.

Wood County Sheriff Rick Woodyard says a female employee was robbed at gunpoint at 1:38 A.M. Monday morning.

No injuries were reported.

The sheriff’s office released a photo of the robbery. Sheriff Woodyard says the suspect, seen leaving the business in a dark hoodie, got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

If you have any information on the incident, you’re asked to call the sheriff’s office or 911.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Eugene Parson of Dayton was taken into custody and charged with four felonies.
Drugs and missing kid found in Middleport apartment
“Christmas with Landau Eugene Murphy, Jr. at the Historical Smoot Theatre” is set for Dec. 17...
Entertainers from “America’s Got Talent” and “The Voice” make appearance in Vienna
Truck drives through My Way Lounge and Restaurant
Truck drives through ‘My Way lounge and Restaurant’
Truck hits My Way Lounge, injures person inside
We spoke with Tim Craft from High on Hope Ministries and Parkersburg Police Chief Joe Martin
Supervised drug injection sites: Would they work in the MOV?

Latest News

Ohio River Valley Red Cross chapter sending all help it can to Kentucky
Ohio River Valley Red Cross chapter sending all help it can to Kentucky
Rick Woodyard (2021)
New sheriff: working to restore relations with deputies
Hannah Stutler and Zach Miles
Deck the MOV, 12/13/21
Heal the Heartland
Heal the Heartland: Here’s how you can help tornado victims