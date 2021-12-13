Armed robbery at Lubeck business under investigation

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - A suspect is being sought after a Lubeck business was held up overnight.

It happened at the West Virginia Cafe on Harris Highway (route 68) in Lubeck.

Wood County Sheriff Rick Woodyard says a female employee was robbed at gunpoint at 1:38 A.M. Monday morning.

No injuries were reported.

The sheriff’s office released a photo of the robbery. Sheriff Woodyard says the suspect, seen leaving the business in a dark hoodie, got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

If you have any information on the incident, you’re asked to call the sheriff’s office or 911.

