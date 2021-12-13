Drinking water problem in Parkersburg corrected

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A problem with the drinking water was a cause for concern over the weekend for customers of The Parkersburg Utility Board.

Customers were notified of this on Dec. 11 and were advised to boil their water before use.

However, earlier today, customers were informed it is no long necessary to boil their water as the problem has been fixed.

The damaged lines have been repaired and the distribution system’s pressure has been restored. All lines have been flushed and bacteriological samples were collected from the affected area and analyzed at a certified laboratory.

If you any questions or concerns contact The Parkersburg Utility Board at their office by phone at (304)-424-8535 or by mail at 125 19th Street, Parkersburg, WV 26101.

