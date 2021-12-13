Drugs and missing kid found in Middleport apartment

MIDDLEPORT, Ohio. (WTAP) - The Major Crimes Task Force found a large amount of drugs and a missing kid while executing a search warrant in Middleport, according to a press release.

Agents found crystal methamphetamine and heroin hidden inside an apartment on Brownell Avenue on Saturday. Charles Eugene Parson of Dayton was taken into custody, charged with with four felonies involving possession and trafficking heroin and methamphetamine. A 16 year old, who’s been missing for about two weeks, was also found at the scene and taken into custody, awaiting his legal guardian to pick him up.

Parson is currently at Middleport Jail awaiting arraignment.

