Happy PAW-lidays to you

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Marietta, Ritchie County, Parkersburg and Pleasants County humane societies will collect donations donated to WTAP’s Happy

PAW-liday events.

The items that you can donate are listed on the humane societies websites and can be taken to Sudden Link Cable, A1 Heating and Cooling and Stealey Law and Mediation in Parkersburg. In Marietta you can take your items to APEX Feed and Supply and Wheel of Pets.

Executive Director, Gary McIntyre says that the donations will help the animals but it will also help the business aspect of the Parkersburg Humane Society.

“We’ll be able to use items such as dog food, cat food and litter to help take care of the animals and that alleviates the need for us to have to use funds to purchase that and those funds can be used for other items. The utilities, the things that happen on a regular basis that we have to take care of,” said McIntyre.

WTAP will also be hosting an event outside of the station on Friday, December 17, 2021 from 9 A.M. to 6 P.M. to help add to the donations that have already been collected.

