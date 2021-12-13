Local dirt track racer, Tyler Carpenter, wins consecutive Gateway Dirt Nationals

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg native, Tyler Carpenter, has won back-to-back Gateway Dirt Nationals and he has done so with expectations to succeed.

“I went out there pretty confident but you don’t want to get too confident because you never know, dirt racing in general you never know you can’t predict it. But you got to go with a really good mindset,” said Carpenter.

With confidence and a good mindset Carpenter brought home a $30,000 check and a trophy added to his already massive collection. As he keeps growing and keeps winning more he hopes to make changes in racing that haven’t been seen in some years now.

“And I’m going to try to wake NASCAR back up you know. If I get in there I think you guys are going to see a huge change and they may or may not like it but they’ll like it in the long run,” exclaimed Carpenter.

These hopes and dreams all started for Tyler when his father Fast Freddie introduced Tyler and his brother to racing.

“For me getting into racing personally is because of my father. Growing up as a kid I watched him and one thing led to another he got his boys involved which me and my brother,” said Tyler.

What Tyler’s father did for him he hopes to do for his five children who he says seem to enjoy racing.

Tyler’s impact goes deeper than him and his dreams. With his wife and children in mind he hopes to be able to continue supporting them for years to come.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.