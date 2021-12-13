Advertisement

New sheriff: working to restore relations with deputies

Rick Woodyard (2021)
Rick Woodyard (2021)(Todd Baucher)
By Todd Baucher
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 3:37 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A little more than a week and a half into his new job, Wood County’s newest sheriff believes he is making progress toward easing tensions in the department.

Rick Woodyard recently updated the Wood County Commission on his first days in office. He met last week with the staff, both individually and collectively.

Woodyard, who took office December 1, says he is making changes to work schedules and is pledging more of a “hands-off” approach to deputies and their duties.

”I’ve done my best to reach out to each and every person; I’ve even had a few guys stop in on their own,” he told the commission. “I’m realigning some work flow that I think would be good. I think we can be more productive on some of the work flow stuff.”

Woodyard was appointed by the commission to succeed Steve Stephens, who retired after a series of lawsuits and a “no confidence” vote by some deputies.

He also told the commission he filed pre-candidacy papers to run for the remaining two years of the sheriff’s current term.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Eugene Parson of Dayton was taken into custody and charged with four felonies.
Drugs and missing kid found in Middleport apartment
Truck drives through My Way Lounge and Restaurant
Truck drives through ‘My Way lounge and Restaurant’
“Christmas with Landau Eugene Murphy, Jr. at the Historical Smoot Theatre” is set for Dec. 17...
Entertainers from “America’s Got Talent” and “The Voice” make appearance in Vienna
Truck hits My Way Lounge, injures person inside
We spoke with Tim Craft from High on Hope Ministries and Parkersburg Police Chief Joe Martin
Supervised drug injection sites: Would they work in the MOV?

Latest News

Ohio River Valley Red Cross chapter sending all help it can to Kentucky
Ohio River Valley Red Cross chapter sending all help it can to Kentucky
Armed robbery at Lubeck business under investigation
Hannah Stutler and Zach Miles
Deck the MOV, 12/13/21
Heal the Heartland
Heal the Heartland: Here’s how you can help tornado victims