New sheriff: working to restore relations with deputies

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A little more than a week and a half into his new job, Wood County’s newest sheriff believes he is making progress toward easing tensions in the department.

Rick Woodyard recently updated the Wood County Commission on his first days in office. He met last week with the staff, both individually and collectively.

Woodyard, who took office December 1, says he is making changes to work schedules and is pledging more of a “hands-off” approach to deputies and their duties.

”I’ve done my best to reach out to each and every person; I’ve even had a few guys stop in on their own,” he told the commission. “I’m realigning some work flow that I think would be good. I think we can be more productive on some of the work flow stuff.”

Woodyard was appointed by the commission to succeed Steve Stephens, who retired after a series of lawsuits and a “no confidence” vote by some deputies.

He also told the commission he filed pre-candidacy papers to run for the remaining two years of the sheriff’s current term.

