Obituary: Altman, Martin W.

By Andrew Noll
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Martin W. Altman, 74, of Parkersburg, W.Va. passed away at home on Thursday, December 9, 2021.

He was born October 26, 1947 in Charleston, South Carolina, a son of the late Laurice G., Sr. and Pauline Sterkin Altman.

Martin was a U.S. Army veteran and considered a jack of all trades. He was a watchmaker by trade operating his own jewelry store and retired as a security guard having worked at Shell Chemical. Martin enjoyed golfing, fishing, gardening and cooking. He was a member of the Worthington Golf Club Men’s Senior League and was Catholic by faith.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon “Sherry” K. McPherson Altman; one sister, Francy Green (Greg) of Georgetown, SC; two brothers, Laurice Altman, Jr. (Faye) of Georgetown, SC and Donald Altman (Donna) of Beaufort, SC; a God-daughter, Samantha Welsh (Laura) of Myrtle Beach, SC; father-in-law, Benny McPherson of Parkersburg; brother-in-law, Steve McPherson (Lajuana) of Parkersburg; nieces and nephews; longtime friends, Connie Favata and Anne Scohy; and his dog, Nicholas.

In addition to his parents, Martin was preceded in death by one brother, Paul Altman; and his mother-in-law, Norene McPherson.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Monday, December 13, 2021 at the Vaughan-Kimes Funeral Home, 521 – 5th Street, Parkersburg. Services will conclude with burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Parkersburg. The family will receive friends from 3 – 5 p.m. and 6 – 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be shared online at vaughankimes.com

