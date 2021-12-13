Obituary: Jones, Mary K.

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Mary K Jones, 82, on December 9, 2021 preceded in death to join the love of her life of 60 years, Tony, as well as her father and mother, Herschel and Ivrez Williamson, two brothers Martin and Bob, all of Palestine, and granddaughter Sara of Parkersburg.

Mary is survived by one daughter, Betsy Merluzzi, one grandchild, Ryan, and four great-grandchildren, Jarad, Mary, Alyssa, and Elson.

There will be no service.

A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.

