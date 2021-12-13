Obituary: Peck, Andrew William

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Andrew William Peck, 39, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, December 7, 2021. Andy was born on May 28, 1982 in Grove City, PA to Marsha and Robert Peck. He graduated from Grove City High School in 2000, served in the Army National Guard from 2000 – 2008, and graduated from Kent State in 2010. He had been employed by CSX Transportation since 2010.

Andy is survived by his wife and soul mate Samantha Peck, and the pride and joy of his life, his son, William. He is also survived by his parents Robert and Marsha Peck of Grove City, PA, 3 brothers Toby Peck (Annitra) of Seattle WA, Dan Peck (Emily) of Marietta, OH, Nathan Peck (Hema) of Pittsburgh, PA, Mother and Father-in-law Kim & John Rea of Marietta, OH, 1 niece Elowyn Peck and 1 nephew Zayde Peck of Seattle, WA, many aunts, uncles, cousins, and his lifelong friends Ben, Kevin, and Sean. Andy was preceded in death by his grandparents Alma & Raymond Peck, and Richard & Marcella Fromknecht

Services: Calling Hours will be at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home at 314 4th Street in Marietta, Ohio 45750 on Tuesday December 14, from 6pm-8pm, and from 10am-11am on Wednesday December 15th with funeral services to follow directly after at 11am.

In lieu of flowers and in consideration of what was most important to Andy, the family requests that donations be sent to an account set up for Andy’s son William Peck, to financially assist in his long term care needs. Please make donations payable to William Peck, Attention: Courtney Willis, at Huntington Bank, 226 Third Street, Marietta, OH 45750.

