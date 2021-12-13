Advertisement

Obituary: (Salyers) Lamp, Joyce

By Andrew Noll
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Joyce Lamp (Salyers), 79, of Parkersburg, WV passed away December 7, 2021, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on January 8, 1942, to Jack Oscar Salyers and Gladys Burdette Salyers. She worked at Montgomery Wards for 24 years. Joyce’s family was her life and she will be greatly missed by all of them.

Joyce is preceded in death by her parents, step-mother, Lucille Salyers, daughter, Sandy Dotson, sisters, Darla Martin, Jesse Carol Rogers, brothers, Donald Salyers, Brown Salyers, David Salyers, and Jack Salyers.

She is survived by her son and daughter, Ronald and Ronda Dotson, sisters, Helen Lemley, Patricia Carpenter, Priscilla Woods, and Linda Michael, grandchildren, Christopher Bohn, Cassandra Bohn, Kelley Dotson, and Kristina Dotson Vazquez, great-grandchildren, Tyler Bohn, Hannah Bohn, Ali Deem, Kayleb Deem, Kaily Vazquez, Kayden Vazquez, Krystian Vazquez, and several nieces and nephews.

A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.

Those wishing to share a story, fond memory, or their condolences, please visit MOVCremation.com (Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society).

