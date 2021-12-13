Obituary: Starcher, Mabel Darlene

ARNOLDSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Mabel Darlene Starcher, 64, of Arnoldsburg, WV, passed away Sunday, December 5, 2021, at her home.

She was born on March 2, 1957, in Morgantown, WV, a daughter of the late Earl and Ona May McCumbers Knicely. Mabel married Dale Lee Starcher in 1986.

Mabel was a homemaker. She is survived by husband, Dale Starcher, and seven step-children, Charles Hutsenpiller of Warren, Ohio, Tina Nottingham of Maysel, WV, Dale Carr of Millstone, WV, Danny Knicely of Warren, Ohio, Mylinda Starcher of Arnoldsburg, WV, Joseph Starcher of Mt. Alto, WV, and Kimberly Wilson of Phillipi, WV; 12 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and sisters Wavelene, Juanita, and Jean.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by five sisters, three brothers, two grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at the Upper Westfork Park, on Sunday, December 12, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Mike Richardson officiating. A benefit dinner to aid with final expenses will be held from Noon-5:00 p.m. in conjunction with the memorial service. Live music, Dixie Highway, will perform from 2-5 p.m.

Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc. of Arnoldsburg, WV, is assisting the Starcher family with final arrangements.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

