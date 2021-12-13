Advertisement

Obituary: Starcher, Mabel Darlene

Mabel Darlene Starcher Obit
Mabel Darlene Starcher Obit(None)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 12:03 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARNOLDSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Mabel Darlene Starcher, 64, of Arnoldsburg, WV, passed away Sunday, December 5, 2021, at her home.

She was born on March 2, 1957, in Morgantown, WV, a daughter of the late Earl and Ona May McCumbers Knicely. Mabel married Dale Lee Starcher in 1986.

Mabel was a homemaker.  She is survived by husband, Dale Starcher, and seven step-children, Charles Hutsenpiller of Warren, Ohio, Tina Nottingham of Maysel, WV, Dale Carr of Millstone, WV, Danny Knicely of Warren, Ohio, Mylinda Starcher of Arnoldsburg, WV, Joseph Starcher of Mt. Alto, WV, and Kimberly Wilson of Phillipi, WV; 12 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and sisters Wavelene, Juanita, and Jean.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by five sisters, three brothers, two grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at the Upper Westfork Park, on Sunday, December 12, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Mike Richardson officiating. A benefit dinner to aid with final expenses will be held from Noon-5:00 p.m. in conjunction with the memorial service. Live music, Dixie Highway, will perform from 2-5 p.m. 

Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc. of Arnoldsburg, WV, is assisting the Starcher family with final arrangements.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Eugene Parson of Dayton was taken into custody and charged with four felonies.
Drugs and missing kid found in Middleport apartment
“Christmas with Landau Eugene Murphy, Jr. at the Historical Smoot Theatre” is set for Dec. 17...
Entertainers from “America’s Got Talent” and “The Voice” make appearance in Vienna
Truck drives through My Way Lounge and Restaurant
Truck drives through ‘My Way lounge and Restaurant’
Truck hits My Way Lounge, injures person inside
We spoke with Tim Craft from High on Hope Ministries and Parkersburg Police Chief Joe Martin
Supervised drug injection sites: Would they work in the MOV?

Latest News

Julian "Lee" Powell Jr. Obit
Obituary: Powell Jr., Julian “Lee”
Andrew William Peck Obit
Obituary: Peck, Andrew William
Leah Way Obit
Obituary: Way, Leah
Martin W. Altman Obit
Obituary: Altman, Martin W.