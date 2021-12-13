Obituary: Stedman, Warren Lee

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Stedman, Warren Lee, age 87, of Parkersburg, WV passed away Monday, December 6, 2021, at Marietta Memorable Hospital. Warren was a member of the Ohio Valley Gem and Mineral Society of Belpre, Ohio; the Freedom Alliance “For We the People” of Parkersburg, WV; the Woodland Owners Association of West Virginia, Inc.; and many other associations. He enjoyed kayaking, catch and release fly fishing, bicycling, and working out at the gym.

Warren retired from the IL State Police in 1978 and moved to Belpre, Ohio followed by Parkersburg, WV. Upon moving to Parkersburg, he stated, ‘I’m finally home. This is where I belong’. He took pride in his city, county, and state and would help out on any related projects at any time. Warren never met a stranger and enjoyed many friendships and associates - too many to name. Warren worked for Ryder before becoming a Private Investigator in Parkersburg. He worked with many of the city’s attorneys which gave him great enjoyment.

He was preceded in death by his parents Alfred and Helen Stedman; one brother, Donald Stedman; one sister, Norma Jean Stedman; and a son, Ricke Stedman. He is survived by one brother John Richard Stedman and two children - his son Jeff (Amy) Stedman and daughter Lori Stedman; his grandchildren: Jeremy (Tammie) Stedman, Kalob Stedman, Jennifer (Kyle) Weishaupt, Sean (Stephanie) Garland, Aaron (Stephanie) Garland, and Wyatt Stedman; along with many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 8, 2022, from 2- 4 pm at the Leavitt Family Center.

Donations may be made in his memory to Gary Sinise Foundation- First Responders, < https://www.garysinisefoundation.org/first-responders-outreach/

