Obituary: Way, Leah

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Leah Way, 95, of Lowell, Ohio, died on Friday, December 10, 2021 at Cambridge Place in Cambridge, Ohio. Leah was born on April 11, 1926 in Wood County, WV to the late Everett and Sylvia (Barker) Roby.

She was a graduate of Bedford High School, and had worked at WMOA as receptionist and bookkeeper. Leah was a member of Lowell United Methodist Church, Rainbow Girls and Senior Citizens of Lowell, Ohio.

She is survived by step-children, Larry Way and Sharon Berdine; grandchildren, James Way and Jessica Berdine; and several nieces and nephews.

Leah was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Stanley Thorla and Howard Junior Way; brothers, Howard, Rosamond, Lyle and Raymond Roby; sisters, Nancy Goodnight and Esther Lachowski.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at the Lowell Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home, with Rev. Don Archer officiating. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the services on Tuesday. Burial to follow at Greenlawn Cemetery in Lowell.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Lowell United Methodist Church. Cawley & Peoples Funeral Homes is honored to serve Leah’s family and offers online condolences as well as many other resources by visiting CawleyandPeoples.com or by going to their Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.