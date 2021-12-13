Advertisement

Obituary: Way, Leah

Leah Way Obit
Leah Way Obit(None)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 11:52 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Leah Way, 95, of Lowell, Ohio, died on Friday, December 10, 2021 at Cambridge Place in Cambridge, Ohio. Leah was born on April 11, 1926 in Wood County, WV to the late Everett and Sylvia (Barker) Roby.

She was a graduate of Bedford High School, and had worked at WMOA as receptionist and bookkeeper.  Leah was a member of Lowell United Methodist Church, Rainbow Girls and Senior Citizens of Lowell, Ohio.

She is survived by step-children, Larry Way and Sharon Berdine; grandchildren, James Way and Jessica Berdine; and several nieces and nephews.

Leah was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Stanley Thorla and Howard Junior Way; brothers, Howard, Rosamond, Lyle and Raymond Roby; sisters, Nancy Goodnight and Esther Lachowski.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at the Lowell Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home, with Rev. Don Archer officiating. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the services on Tuesday. Burial to follow at Greenlawn Cemetery in Lowell.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Lowell United Methodist Church. Cawley & Peoples Funeral Homes is honored to serve Leah’s family and offers online condolences as well as many other resources by visiting CawleyandPeoples.com or by going to their Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Eugene Parson of Dayton was taken into custody and charged with four felonies.
Drugs and missing kid found in Middleport apartment
“Christmas with Landau Eugene Murphy, Jr. at the Historical Smoot Theatre” is set for Dec. 17...
Entertainers from “America’s Got Talent” and “The Voice” make appearance in Vienna
Truck drives through My Way Lounge and Restaurant
Truck drives through ‘My Way lounge and Restaurant’
Truck hits My Way Lounge, injures person inside
We spoke with Tim Craft from High on Hope Ministries and Parkersburg Police Chief Joe Martin
Supervised drug injection sites: Would they work in the MOV?

Latest News

Julian "Lee" Powell Jr. Obit
Obituary: Powell Jr., Julian “Lee”
Mabel Darlene Starcher Obit
Obituary: Starcher, Mabel Darlene
Andrew William Peck Obit
Obituary: Peck, Andrew William
Martin W. Altman Obit
Obituary: Altman, Martin W.