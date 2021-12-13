Obituary: Westfall, Edsel “Ed” Eugene

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Edsel “Ed” Eugene Westfall, 82, of Parkersburg WV died on December 7, 2021 at Camden Clark Memorial Hospital.

He was born July 19, 1939 in Parkersburg, WV, the son of the late Givens “Gib” E. Westfall and Helen V. Westfall.

Edsel worked and retired from the Parkersburg Fire Department while serving as a Firefighter and Paramedic. He also worked at St. Joseph’s Hospital as a licensed Paramedic.

He served honorably in the United States Marine Corp and was a member of the Marine Corps League Detachment 1087 in Parkersburg. He was also a lifetime member of the Disabled American Veterans.

After retirement, he was an owner/operator of Mountaineer Tackle along with his wife Carolyn, brother in law Richard Cramlet, and sister in law Judy Cramlet.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Carolyn (Carpenter) Westfall; sons David (Stefanie) Westfall and Steve (Pattie) Westfall; seven grandchildren; brother Robert (Louise) Westfall; and sister Sandra Life; and several nieces’, nephews, and cousins.

A private ceremony with military graveside honors was conducted at Sunset Memory Gardens with the assistance of the members of the Marine Corps League Detachment 1087 and members of the American Legion Post 15.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.