Obituary: Williams, Irene

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Irene Alice Dailey Williams, 88, formerly of Macon, GA, passed very peacefully from this life to the next into the arms of Jesus on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at Elison Assisted Living in Marietta.

She was born July 19, 1933, in Parkersburg, a daughter of the late Forest D. and Bessie Atkinson Dailey.

Irene was an avid bowler and traveler throughout the United States and Europe. Her hobbies were gardening, sewing and shopping. Irene attended The Independent Baptist Church in Vienna and was a member of the Order of The Eastern Star.

She is survived by her two sons, Ronald Williams (Kim) and Keith Williams (Linda) all of Gordon, GA; sister, JoAnn Cain of Vienna; several grandchildren and several great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Irene was preceded in death by her husband, Gordon C. Williams; daughter, Pamela Taormina; and several brothers and sisters.

Memorial services are pending at this time. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory of Vienna is honored to serve the Williams family.

