Advertisement

Obituary: Williams, Irene

Irene Williams Obit
Irene Williams Obit(None)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 1:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Irene Alice Dailey Williams, 88, formerly of Macon, GA, passed very peacefully from this life to the next into the arms of Jesus on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at Elison Assisted Living in Marietta.

She was born July 19, 1933, in Parkersburg, a daughter of the late Forest D. and Bessie Atkinson Dailey.

Irene was an avid bowler and traveler throughout the United States and Europe. Her hobbies were gardening, sewing and shopping. Irene attended The Independent Baptist Church in Vienna and was a member of the Order of The Eastern Star.

She is survived by her two sons, Ronald Williams (Kim) and Keith Williams (Linda) all of Gordon, GA; sister, JoAnn Cain of Vienna; several grandchildren and several great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Irene was preceded in death by her husband, Gordon C. Williams; daughter, Pamela Taormina; and several brothers and sisters.

Memorial services are pending at this time. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory of Vienna is honored to serve the Williams family.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Eugene Parson of Dayton was taken into custody and charged with four felonies.
Drugs and missing kid found in Middleport apartment
“Christmas with Landau Eugene Murphy, Jr. at the Historical Smoot Theatre” is set for Dec. 17...
Entertainers from “America’s Got Talent” and “The Voice” make appearance in Vienna
Truck drives through My Way Lounge and Restaurant
Truck drives through ‘My Way lounge and Restaurant’
Truck hits My Way Lounge, injures person inside
We spoke with Tim Craft from High on Hope Ministries and Parkersburg Police Chief Joe Martin
Supervised drug injection sites: Would they work in the MOV?

Latest News

Edsel "Ed" Eugene Westfall Obit
Obituary: Westfall, Edsel “Ed” Eugene
Julian "Lee" Powell Jr. Obit
Obituary: Powell Jr., Julian “Lee”
Mabel Darlene Starcher Obit
Obituary: Starcher, Mabel Darlene
Andrew William Peck Obit
Obituary: Peck, Andrew William