Obituary: Wright, Ruby Marie (Bennett)

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Ruby Marie (Bennett) Wright, 82, of Parkersburg died December 11, 2021, at the Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born July 5, 1939, in Walker, WV a daughter of the late Ruby (Joy) Bennett and Delbert F. Bennett. She retired from Hills Department Store after 25 years of service.

Ruby is survived by her two sons, Douglas Wright and Steven Wright both of Parkersburg.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers and three sisters.

In accordance with her wishes, cremation will be observed with no services.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.