Advertisement

Ohio River Valley Red Cross chapter sending all help it can to Kentucky

Ohio River Valley Red Cross chapter sending all help it can to Kentucky
Ohio River Valley Red Cross chapter sending all help it can to Kentucky(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - After the tornadoes that hit Kentucky, the American Red Cross is looking to send as much help as they can after this disaster.

The Ohio River Valley Red Cross chapter is sending all of its support after the natural disaster in the bluegrass state.

With the immense amount of recovery that is needed, the region’s Red Cross is sending three volunteers to help.

Two in mass care response and another in technology and communications.

The Red Cross is also sending out help with blood supply, despite the organization’s significantly low blood shortage it is experiencing.

“So, obviously, the fact that we had to withdraw blood from our regular inventory to answer the need that was created by this disaster caused us to dip even further into our supplies,” says the Ohio River Valley Chapter’s American Red Cross executive director, Sharon Kesselring. “That’s why it’s important that people help us maintain adequate supplies during a holiday season in which it can be a difficult time for us to collect blood. So, we really need people to step up and remember that this is a season of giving. And that includes giving blood.”

If you would like to help with the current blood shortage or volunteer shortage, you can contact the American Red Cross by dialing the group’s number.

And that is 1-800-RED-CROSS or 1-800-733-27677.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Eugene Parson of Dayton was taken into custody and charged with four felonies.
Drugs and missing kid found in Middleport apartment
Truck drives through My Way Lounge and Restaurant
Truck drives through ‘My Way lounge and Restaurant’
“Christmas with Landau Eugene Murphy, Jr. at the Historical Smoot Theatre” is set for Dec. 17...
Entertainers from “America’s Got Talent” and “The Voice” make appearance in Vienna
Truck hits My Way Lounge, injures person inside
We spoke with Tim Craft from High on Hope Ministries and Parkersburg Police Chief Joe Martin
Supervised drug injection sites: Would they work in the MOV?

Latest News

Rick Woodyard (2021)
New sheriff: working to restore relations with deputies
Armed robbery at Lubeck business under investigation
Hannah Stutler and Zach Miles
Deck the MOV, 12/13/21
Heal the Heartland
Heal the Heartland: Here’s how you can help tornado victims