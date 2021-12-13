Ohio River Valley Red Cross chapter sending all help it can to Kentucky

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - After the tornadoes that hit Kentucky, the American Red Cross is looking to send as much help as they can after this disaster.

The Ohio River Valley Red Cross chapter is sending all of its support after the natural disaster in the bluegrass state.

With the immense amount of recovery that is needed, the region’s Red Cross is sending three volunteers to help.

Two in mass care response and another in technology and communications.

The Red Cross is also sending out help with blood supply, despite the organization’s significantly low blood shortage it is experiencing.

“So, obviously, the fact that we had to withdraw blood from our regular inventory to answer the need that was created by this disaster caused us to dip even further into our supplies,” says the Ohio River Valley Chapter’s American Red Cross executive director, Sharon Kesselring. “That’s why it’s important that people help us maintain adequate supplies during a holiday season in which it can be a difficult time for us to collect blood. So, we really need people to step up and remember that this is a season of giving. And that includes giving blood.”

If you would like to help with the current blood shortage or volunteer shortage, you can contact the American Red Cross by dialing the group’s number.

And that is 1-800-RED-CROSS or 1-800-733-27677.

