Rigel Recovery Residential Center expands services with new location

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - Oriana House’s Rigel Recovery Residential Center has moved to a new location, expanding its addiction treatment services.

WTAP spoke with Clinical Manager Candice Jeffers about what this means for the community.

Rigel Recovery Residential Center’s new location has more room to help more people. To be specific, it can house 12 men and 12 women separately for residential treatment.

Plus, Jeffers said, “We can detox anything that a person’s coming off of. All they have to do is call in.”

On top of adding to the list of substances they can detox, they’ve added on to the hours they’re open…and that’s 24/7, seven days a week.

“Sometimes when we allow people with substance use disorders to say ‘Okay it’s Friday. You can’t come in until Monday’, we’re going to lose them,” Jeffers said, explaining the significance of the time shift.

Services in residential treatment include...

Substance use disorder/behavioral health care assessments

Medication-assisted treatment

Individual, group, and family substance use counseling

Behavioral health care including individual and group counseling as well as prescribing and managing medications

Trauma/crisis counseling

Case management that helps with treatment plans, housing, education, employment, etc.

Guided meditation/reflection

Support for families

Aftercare

The center even has an art hall featuring client’s work and a room clients can play ping pong in.

Jeffers says giving people local treatment options is important.

“Instead of shipping people out to other counties, we’re keeping it very local so they’re in their familiar environment. We can help teach them to acclimate back into the community in a safe way,” she explained.

Staying in local treatment also makes it easier to connect clients with resources. Being close to family also helps.

You must be 18 years or older to be eligible for these services. However, you do not have to be Covid vaccinated. Masks and social distancing are required for both staff and clients. Those who are unvaccinated will have access to the same services but anything that requires leaving the facility will be virtual.

For more information, you can call 740-371-5476.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.