Santa Claus and his Christmas train are coming to town

The annual display is put on by Belpre Industrial Parkersburg Railroad
The annual display is put on by Belpre Industrial Parkersburg Railroad
By Kurtis Bradley Brown
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 10:19 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A crowd was out in Parkersburg Sunday night to see Santa Claus and his Christmas train.

The display is put on by Belpre Industrial Parkersburg Railroad.

It’s become an annual tradition and can be seen across the MOV.

The decorated train was in Beverly Friday, in Marietta yesterday, and had already been in Belpre before coming to Parkersburg Sunday.

Santa and Mrs. Claus were there posing for pictures with kids.

They say the turnout was “awesome.”

BIP Railroad was collecting food for local food banks as well as pet food, treats, toys, and blankets for local animal shelters.

Organizers say they were happy to see so many smiling children and were pleased with the response from the community.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

