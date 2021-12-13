Advertisement

Sheriff: 1 dead, 13 injured in shooting at vigil in Texas

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the shooting happened when about 50 people were gathered...
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the shooting happened when about 50 people were gathered for a celebration of life in Baytown, Texas, about 25 miles west of Houston.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 12:29 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - One person was killed and at least 13 others were injured Sunday night in a drive-by shooting during a candlelight vigil near Houston, a sheriff said.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the shooting happened around 6:40 p.m. when about 50 people were gathered for a celebration of life near North Market Loop in Baytown, about 25 miles west of Houston.

“Right as they were releasing the balloons up into the air was when the vehicle came,” he said. “Almost at that exact time is when they opened fire into a crowd.”

One of the wounded was taken to a hospital by helicopter, Gonzalez said. One of the injured was believed to be a young child, he said.

Gonzalez said it was too early to know whether the shooting may be gang-related.

“Those bullets don’t have eyes or anything, so it just puts everybody at risk,” Gonzalez said.

One witness, Sidney Williams, told KTRK-TV that “people were screaming and running to their cars.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Eugene Parson of Dayton was taken into custody and charged with four felonies.
Drugs and missing kid found in Middleport apartment
“Christmas with Landau Eugene Murphy, Jr. at the Historical Smoot Theatre” is set for Dec. 17...
Entertainers from “America’s Got Talent” and “The Voice” make appearance in Vienna
Truck hits My Way Lounge, injures person inside
Mike Williams received the "Emerging Leaders Award" from the Small Business Association
Local entrepreneur receives award from the Small Business Association
Truck drives through My Way Lounge and Restaurant
Truck drives through ‘My Way lounge and Restaurant’

Latest News

In this image taken from Brooklyn Center Police Officer Jeffrey Sommers' police body cam video...
Potter trial enters second week with medical examiner to testify
A well wisher kneels to pray at a memorial on the sign of Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich.,...
Teen accused in Michigan high school shooting due in court
FILE - Vicente Fernández performs a medley at the 20th Latin Grammy Awards on Nov. 14, 2019, in...
Vicente Fernández, revered Mexican singer, dies at 81
The annual display is put on by Belpre Industrial Parkersburg Railroad
Santa Claus and his Christmas train are coming to town