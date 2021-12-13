Advertisement

Texas girl missing for months found in foreign country, father in custody

Sophie Long, who was allegedly abducted by Michael Long, was found in a foreign country.
Sophie Long, who was allegedly abducted by Michael Long, was found in a foreign country.(Texas Department of Public Safety)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 8:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLIN COUNTY, Texas (Gray News) – An 11-year-old from Texas who was reported missing earlier this year was found this weekend in a foreign county.

According to the Collin County Sheriff’s Office, Sophie Long is in protective custody while arrangements are being made for her to return safely to her family in the United States.

Authorities say Michael Long, Sophie’s father, who is accused of kidnapping her, is in custody on a felony warrant for interference with child custody and is awaiting extradition.

“Many months of determined work by my deputies, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Marshals paid off this morning. We are so happy that Sophie is safe,” Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner said.

Sophie, who was 10 years old at the time, had last been seen July 12, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Authorities believed Michael Long abducted Sophie and was heading to Arizona, Colorado, Utah, Mexico or Argentina.

Officials did not disclose in which foreign country the girl was found.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Eugene Parson of Dayton was taken into custody and charged with four felonies.
Drugs and missing kid found in Middleport apartment
“Christmas with Landau Eugene Murphy, Jr. at the Historical Smoot Theatre” is set for Dec. 17...
Entertainers from “America’s Got Talent” and “The Voice” make appearance in Vienna
Truck hits My Way Lounge, injures person inside
Truck drives through My Way Lounge and Restaurant
Truck drives through ‘My Way lounge and Restaurant’
We spoke with Tim Craft from High on Hope Ministries and Parkersburg Police Chief Joe Martin
Supervised drug injection sites: Would they work in the MOV?

Latest News

Hannah Stutler and Zach Miles
Deck the MOV, 12/13/21
FILE - Event signage appears above the red carpet at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards,...
Golden Globes announces nominations to a skeptical Hollywood
A Columbia family is mourning the loss of their loved one after he fell off the roof while...
Family mourns loss of father, husband who fell putting up Christmas lights
A woman sorting through the rubble pile of a collapsed house tosses a shoe to another worker,...
Thousands without heat, water after tornadoes kill dozens
Charleston County Dispatchers said police responded at approximately 2:09 a.m. to the Player's...
1 killed, 4 injured in shooting at S.C. sports bar