Advertisement

WVDOT: Hundreds hired in 2021

Since Jan. 1, the WVDOT says it has hired 638 new employees.
Department of Transportation crew lays new asphalt off West River Road in Roanoke County,...
Department of Transportation crew lays new asphalt off West River Road in Roanoke County, Monday April 11, 2016. Allen Francis/WDBJ7(WDBJ)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 11:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Transportation says it was able to hire hundreds of workers in 2021 because of aggressive recruiting.

Since Jan. 1, 2021, the WVDOT says it has hired 638 new employees.

To accomplish this, the WVDOT says it participated in 35 job and career fairs at colleges, universities, technical centers, and WorkForce West Virginia sites all over the Mountain State. The WVDOT also hosted eight large-scale hiring events around the state’s 10 highways districts.

The creation of Gov. Jim Justice’s $2.8 billion Roads to Prosperity highway maintenance and construction program in 2017 created the immediate need for thousands of transportation workers, engineers, equipment operators, bridge inspectors, administrators, and others who would be needed to bring the Governor’s vision to fruition, according to the WVDOT.

The West Virginia Department of Transportation says it worked closely with Gov. Justice and the West Virginia Legislature to pass a law allowing the WVDOT to develop its own job posting, interviewing and hiring procedures., revolutionizing the department’s ability to get job applicants on the job quickly and efficiently.

Under the old hiring system, the WVDOT could only advertise positions one at a time, meaning it could take four to six months for an applicant to start work.

Under the streamlined hiring procedures, the WVDOT says it can post multiple positions at once, and dozens of applicants can be seen during a single hiring event.

The hiring events are an important part of filling positions fast. WVDOT says it can now hire someone to fill a position within two weeks of a hiring event.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Eugene Parson of Dayton was taken into custody and charged with four felonies.
Drugs and missing kid found in Middleport apartment
“Christmas with Landau Eugene Murphy, Jr. at the Historical Smoot Theatre” is set for Dec. 17...
Entertainers from “America’s Got Talent” and “The Voice” make appearance in Vienna
Truck drives through My Way Lounge and Restaurant
Truck drives through ‘My Way lounge and Restaurant’
Truck hits My Way Lounge, injures person inside
We spoke with Tim Craft from High on Hope Ministries and Parkersburg Police Chief Joe Martin
Supervised drug injection sites: Would they work in the MOV?

Latest News

Hannah Stutler and Zach Miles
Deck the MOV, 12/13/21
Johnson's defense team plans to argue he was defending himself the day his brother was killed.
Update: Man accused of killing brother enters guilty plea
WTAP News @ 11 - Christmas train coming to town
WTAP News @ 11 - Christmas train coming to town
WTAP News @ 6 - Drugs and Missing Kid
WTAP News @ 6 - Drugs and Missing Kid