Council to consider sale of Marketplace building to CVB

By Todd Baucher
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 6:10 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg City Council Tuesday night is to consider first reading on an ordinance authorizing the sale of the former Point Park Marketplace.

The expected buyer is the Greater Parkersburg Visitors and Convention Bureau, whose offices have been at 7th and Avery streets for more than a decade.

The CVB bid the property’s appraised value of $260,000.

In addition to using the site to provide information on the area’s tourism destinations, the bureau hopes to promote the use of the Ohio River area, and return a service of the pre-marketplace days: availability of kayaks for the Ohio and Little Kanawha rivers, and bikes for the nearby trail.

”About half of it will be our visitors center and our offices,” President and CEO Mark Lewis said Tuesday. “Then, we want to retain the other half and recruit a tenant to put in a kayak and bike rental place. That would be our ideal; to bring back that kind of energy present when that kayak and rental place was there a few years ago.”

Lewis says the Marketplace site also provides an advantage for the CVB because it’s near the Blennerhassett museum and the launching site of tours of Blennerhassett Island.

It’s hoped the bureau can open at its new location by the start of next year’s tourist season-specifically, May 1, the annual opening date for the island for the summer.

