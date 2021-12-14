COVID-19 W.Va. | 7 additional deaths, 781 new cases reported

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of December 14, 2021, there are currently 8,002 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

There have been seven deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 5,114 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 72-year old female from Mercer County, an 82-year old female from Wood County, a 63-year old male from Fayette County, a 94-year old female from Mineral County, and a 57-year old female from Harrison County.

Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are a 79-year old female from Logan County and a 78-year old female from Greenbrier County. These deaths occurred in November 2021.

Of West Virginia’s 55 counties, 16 counties are color-coded red on the state’s County Alert System map, indicating a high transmission rate. Four counties are color-coded as green on the map, indicating a low transmission rate.

https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx (WV DHHR)

10,157 cases of the COVID-19 variant, Delta, have been reported.

633 COVID-19 positive West Virginians are in the hospital, 201 have been admitted to the ICU and 123 are on ventilators.

295,869 West Virginians have recovered from COVId-19 complications.

West Virginians ages 5 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. Boosters are also available. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Of the eligible population, 63 percent has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 53 percent is fully vaccinated against the virus.

Applications for the Do it for Babydog: Senior Center Edition are open for individuals over the age of 50 who have been fully vaccinated and who received their booster shot after December 7, 2021 to receive a $50 prepaid visa gift card. Please visit https://doitforbabydog.wv.gov/senior-registration.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (55), Berkeley (895), Boone (92), Braxton (47), Brooke (89), Cabell (373), Calhoun (40), Clay (50), Doddridge (27), Fayette (252), Gilmer (7), Grant (103), Greenbrier (137), Hampshire (77), Hancock (121), Hardy (73), Harrison (310), Jackson (56), Jefferson (395), Kanawha (562), Lewis (69), Lincoln (89), Logan (121), Marion (249), Marshall (105), Mason (97), McDowell (83), Mercer (399), Mineral (112), Mingo (103), Monongalia (249), Monroe (68), Morgan (94), Nicholas (202), Ohio (212), Pendleton (20), Pleasants (28), Pocahontas (13), Preston (108), Putnam (278), Raleigh (403), Randolph (77), Ritchie (36), Roane (78), Summers (53), Taylor (113), Tucker (9), Tyler (22), Upshur (70), Wayne (162), Webster (45), Wetzel (48), Wirt (24), Wood (323), Wyoming (79). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

