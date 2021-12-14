Advertisement

COVID-19 W.Va. | 7 additional deaths, 781 new cases reported

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of December 14, 2021, there are currently 8,002 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

There have been seven deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 5,114 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 72-year old female from Mercer County, an 82-year old female from Wood County, a 63-year old male from Fayette County, a 94-year old female from Mineral County, and a 57-year old female from Harrison County.

Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are a 79-year old female from Logan County and a 78-year old female from Greenbrier County.  These deaths occurred in November 2021.

Of West Virginia’s 55 counties, 16 counties are color-coded red on the state’s County Alert System map, indicating a high transmission rate. Four counties are color-coded as green on the map, indicating a low transmission rate.

https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx
https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx(WV DHHR)

10,157 cases of the COVID-19 variant, Delta, have been reported.

633 COVID-19 positive West Virginians are in the hospital, 201 have been admitted to the ICU and 123 are on ventilators.

295,869 West Virginians have recovered from COVId-19 complications.

West Virginians ages 5 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. Boosters are also available. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Of the eligible population, 63 percent has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 53 percent is fully vaccinated against the virus.

https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx
https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx(WV DHHR)
https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx
https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx(WV DHHR)

Applications for the Do it for Babydog: Senior Center Edition are open for individuals over the age of 50 who have been fully vaccinated and who received their booster shot after December 7, 2021 to receive a $50 prepaid visa gift card. Please visit https://doitforbabydog.wv.gov/senior-registration.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (55), Berkeley (895), Boone (92), Braxton (47), Brooke (89), Cabell (373), Calhoun (40), Clay (50), Doddridge (27), Fayette (252), Gilmer (7), Grant (103), Greenbrier (137), Hampshire (77), Hancock (121), Hardy (73), Harrison (310), Jackson (56), Jefferson (395), Kanawha (562), Lewis (69), Lincoln (89), Logan (121), Marion (249), Marshall (105), Mason (97), McDowell (83), Mercer (399), Mineral (112), Mingo (103), Monongalia (249), Monroe (68), Morgan (94), Nicholas (202), Ohio (212), Pendleton (20), Pleasants (28), Pocahontas (13), Preston (108), Putnam (278), Raleigh (403), Randolph (77), Ritchie (36), Roane (78), Summers (53), Taylor (113), Tucker (9), Tyler (22), Upshur (70), Wayne (162), Webster (45), Wetzel (48), Wirt (24), Wood (323), Wyoming (79). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local dirt track racer, Tyler Carpenter, wins consecutive Gateway Dirt Nationals
Local dirt track racer, Tyler Carpenter, wins consecutive Gateway Dirt Nationals
Armed robbery at Lubeck business under investigation
Truck drives through My Way Lounge and Restaurant
Truck drives through ‘My Way lounge and Restaurant’
Charles Eugene Parson of Dayton was taken into custody and charged with four felonies.
Drugs and missing kid found in Middleport apartment
The annual display is put on by Belpre Industrial Parkersburg Railroad
Santa Claus and his Christmas train are coming to town

Latest News

Hannah Stutler and Zach Miles
Deck the MOV, 12/14/21
WTAP News @ Noon - Golden Apple
WTAP News @ Noon - Golden Apple
WTAP News @ Noon - Murder Suspect Held Without Bond
WTAP News @ Noon - Murder Suspect Held Without Bond
Improvements to rest area on the horizon
Rest area improvements on Westbound Route 33 in Meigs County on the horizon
Eric Mullins
Murder suspect held without bond