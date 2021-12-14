December Jan Dils Golden Apple Award winner - Hannah Miller

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - Williamstown High School special education teacher Hannah Miller was in tears after finding out that she had been named the Jan Dils Golden Apple Award winner for December during a ceremony at the Williamstown Middle School theater.

The California native has been teaching for four years in West Virginia and is currently in her second year at Williamstown High School. She previously taught at St. Marys Elementary School and pre-K at New Martinsville.

When she was nominated, Miller was noted for her ability to treat every student with kindness and teach them valuable skills outside of academics.

Miller helps her students with special needs learn how to cook, do laundry and even swim. Recently, she did a fall outing with her students to Butcher’s Farm, and she is planning on taking her students to Grand Central Mall to complete their “Secret Santa” shopping before the holidays.

In her second year at Williamstown, Miller couldn’t see herself at a different school.

“This has been such a wonderful family for me,” Miller said. “Coming from California to here, I was really nervous... but they welcomed me with open arms.”

