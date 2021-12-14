Gore pleads not guilty by reason of insanity, competency under review

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A man accused of killing his mother has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity and will now undergo a psychological evaluation.

Washington County Prosecutor Nicole Coil said Lionel Gore’s attorney filed a suggestion of incompetence on December 8th, the same day Gore entered his plea.

It was decided in court Tuesday that Gore will have his competency reviewed.

In the meantime, his case was stayed.

Authorities believe Gore killed his mother, Diane Gore, in her New Matamoras home in early November before setting the home on fire and threatening witnesses as he fled the scene.

He was arrested in Wetzel County, West Virginia not long after on separate charges.

Gore was then indicted by a Washington County Grand Jury on a litany of charges, including aggravated murder.

Coil said Gore has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to all of the charges from the indictment.

Gore appeared before Judge Mark Kerenyi on Tuesday.

You can read more about his case here.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.