Advertisement

Gore pleads not guilty by reason of insanity, competency under review

By Zach Shrivers
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A man accused of killing his mother has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity and will now undergo a psychological evaluation.

Washington County Prosecutor Nicole Coil said Lionel Gore’s attorney filed a suggestion of incompetence on December 8th, the same day Gore entered his plea.

It was decided in court Tuesday that Gore will have his competency reviewed.

In the meantime, his case was stayed.

Authorities believe Gore killed his mother, Diane Gore, in her New Matamoras home in early November before setting the home on fire and threatening witnesses as he fled the scene.

He was arrested in Wetzel County, West Virginia not long after on separate charges.

Gore was then indicted by a Washington County Grand Jury on a litany of charges, including aggravated murder.

Coil said Gore has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to all of the charges from the indictment.

Gore appeared before Judge Mark Kerenyi on Tuesday.

You can read more about his case here.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local dirt track racer, Tyler Carpenter, wins consecutive Gateway Dirt Nationals
Local dirt track racer, Tyler Carpenter, wins consecutive Gateway Dirt Nationals
Armed robbery at Lubeck business under investigation
Truck drives through My Way Lounge and Restaurant
Truck drives through ‘My Way lounge and Restaurant’
Charles Eugene Parson of Dayton was taken into custody and charged with four felonies.
Drugs and missing kid found in Middleport apartment
The annual display is put on by Belpre Industrial Parkersburg Railroad
Santa Claus and his Christmas train are coming to town

Latest News

Highmark W.Va. Charitable Fund for Health gives $50 thousand check to MOV Health Dept.
Highmark W.Va. Charitable Fund for Health gives $50 thousand check to MOV Health Dept.
WTAP News @ 5 - 1 year anniversary of vaccine
WTAP News @ 5 - 1 year anniversary of vaccine
Council to consider sale of Marketplace building to CVB
WTAP News @ 5 - Highmark Charitable Fund
WTAP News @ 5 - Highmark Charitable Fund
WTAP News @ 5 - Panty Claus
WTAP News @ 5 - Panty Claus