Highmark W.Va. Charitable Fund for Health gives $50 thousand check to MOV Health Dept.

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Highmark is looking to give back to different organizations of West Virginia that are focusing on the health and well-being of people in the state.

This is a part of the company’s “Highmark W.Va. Charitable Fund for Health” giving.

As they are giving the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department with a $50 thousand check.

The money will be going into the department’s “Smiles for Life” campaign, which focuses on improving the oral and dental health of residents in the region.

Highmark says that they are excited about its partnership with the health department and to improve the well-being of people in the Mid-Ohio Valley.

“We’re super pleased that the Charitable Fund for Health can deliver this check for 50 thousand to help you in your endeavors. To improve the dental and oral health of particularly the West Virginians in our backyard here. So, we’re really excited about that,” says Highmark W.Va. president, Jim Fawcett.

Officials with the health department say that they will use this money for expansion and a full-time dentist at the facility.

