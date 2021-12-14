Advertisement

Highmark W.Va. Charitable Fund for Health gives $50 thousand check to MOV Health Dept.

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 6:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Highmark is looking to give back to different organizations of West Virginia that are focusing on the health and well-being of people in the state.

This is a part of the company’s “Highmark W.Va. Charitable Fund for Health” giving.

As they are giving the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department with a $50 thousand check.

The money will be going into the department’s “Smiles for Life” campaign, which focuses on improving the oral and dental health of residents in the region.

Highmark says that they are excited about its partnership with the health department and to improve the well-being of people in the Mid-Ohio Valley.

“We’re super pleased that the Charitable Fund for Health can deliver this check for 50 thousand to help you in your endeavors. To improve the dental and oral health of particularly the West Virginians in our backyard here. So, we’re really excited about that,” says Highmark W.Va. president, Jim Fawcett.

Officials with the health department say that they will use this money for expansion and a full-time dentist at the facility.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local dirt track racer, Tyler Carpenter, wins consecutive Gateway Dirt Nationals
Local dirt track racer, Tyler Carpenter, wins consecutive Gateway Dirt Nationals
Armed robbery at Lubeck business under investigation
Truck drives through My Way Lounge and Restaurant
Truck drives through ‘My Way lounge and Restaurant’
Charles Eugene Parson of Dayton was taken into custody and charged with four felonies.
Drugs and missing kid found in Middleport apartment
The annual display is put on by Belpre Industrial Parkersburg Railroad
Santa Claus and his Christmas train are coming to town

Latest News

One-year anniversary of COVID-19 vaccines in the Mid-Ohio Valley
One-year anniversary of COVID-19 vaccines in the Mid-Ohio Valley
WTAP News @ 5 - 1 year anniversary of vaccine
WTAP News @ 5 - 1 year anniversary of vaccine
Council to consider sale of Marketplace building to CVB
WTAP News @ 5 - Highmark Charitable Fund
WTAP News @ 5 - Highmark Charitable Fund