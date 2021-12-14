Advertisement

Holiday shipping deadlines approaching

Deadlines to send Christmas mail and packages and have them arrive on time are quickly...
Deadlines to send Christmas mail and packages and have them arrive on time are quickly approaching.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 3:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Christmas gift givers, listen up: The time to send presents and well wishes to loved ones is now.

The U.S. Postal Service on Monday warned this week is expected to be the busiest of the year for holiday shipping. It expects to sort more than 2 billion pieces of mail.

What that means for you is: You’d better send those cards and gifts pronto if you want them to arrive on time.

Regular USPS retail ground shipping has a holiday cutoff date of Dec. 15.

For UPS, Dec. 21 is its deadline for the 3-day select service when shipping in the United States.

If you’re shipping anything through FedEx, the last day for most ground services is Dec. 15.

For FedEx Express, you can buy yourself some more time, with deadlines starting Dec. 21 and ending Dec. 24.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local dirt track racer, Tyler Carpenter, wins consecutive Gateway Dirt Nationals
Local dirt track racer, Tyler Carpenter, wins consecutive Gateway Dirt Nationals
Armed robbery at Lubeck business under investigation
Truck drives through My Way Lounge and Restaurant
Truck drives through ‘My Way lounge and Restaurant’
Charles Eugene Parson of Dayton was taken into custody and charged with four felonies.
Drugs and missing kid found in Middleport apartment
The annual display is put on by Belpre Industrial Parkersburg Railroad
Santa Claus and his Christmas train are coming to town

Latest News

People walk through a partially flooded homeless encampment at Riverwalk Park in Santa Cruz,...
Powerful storm drenches Southern California with heavy rain
FILE - In this July 12, 2020, file photo, smoke rises from the USS Bonhomme Richard after an...
Witness: Sailor was in area where fire started on US warship
FILE - This photo shows members of the Oath Keepers on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol on...
Washington, DC, sues Proud Boys, Oath Keepers over Jan. 6
The House is expected to vote on whether to hold former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows...
House debates holding Meadows in contempt in Jan. 6 probe
Nicaraguan migrants Emanuel Mendoza, Edgar Sequeira, Benjamin Villalta, Aura Berrios and Juana...
Court won’t allow reversal of Trump remain-in-Mexico policy