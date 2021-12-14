Murder suspect’s case bound over to grand jury

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The case of a woman found dead in late November will be heard by the Wood County Grand Jury.

Magistrate Robin Waters Tuesday afternoon bound over the case in which Eric Mullins is charged with the death of Lisa Rogers.

In a preliminary hearing, Detective Daniel Miller of the Parkersburg Police Department testified a hand print at the home where Rogers’ body was found was matched to Mullins, after an analysis by the West Virginia State Police crime lab.

Miller says, in questioning by police, Mullins first denied having an acquaintance with Rogers, but later admitted to having a previous relationship with her.

The detective also said Rogers’ husband was at first considered, and later ruled out, as a suspect in her death.

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

MULLINS DENIED BOND TUESDAY MORNING:

A Parkersburg man accused of killing a 13th Street woman will remain behind bars while his court case plays out.

Eric Mullins appeared before Judge Jason Wharton Tuesday morning for a bond hearing.

Mullins is accused of killing Lisa Rogers, who was found dead during a well-being check on November 29th.

It came out in court Tuesday that her body had been there for at least a few days, if not a couple of weeks.

Prosecuting Attorney Pat Lefebure described the scene as “bloody,” and said a bloody print found at the scene was a match for Mullins.

Lefebure said Mullins originally denied having any knowledge of the home where Rogers was found, but changed his tune when confronted with the prints. Mullins then told authorities he had done some maintenance work there in the previous year, but Lefebure said the homeowner denied ever hiring him. The home belongs to a Parkersburg Police officer who had been renting an apartment to Rogers.

Lefebure also described Rogers’ murder as “heinous,” saying that Rogers had been tied up and brutally beaten. She died of blunt force trauma to her face.

“She had defensive wounds about her body,” Lefebure said. “Both of her forearms were broken as defensive wounds.”

Lefebure said police have also collected potential evidence from Mullins’ home.

The prosecution argued Mullins should be held without bond because of these factors, and because the crime is a capital offense, and because Mullins is considered a transient who lives in a camper.

Mullins’ defense attorney, Angela Brunicardi-Doss, argued he should be given a reasonable bond because he is not a transient and could be put on a GPS monitor. She said he does live in a camper, but it is an immobile, permanent residence. She said he has lived in Parkersburg for years and has family in the area.

Judge Wharton ultimately ruled Mullins will be held without bond.

Just a few hours after Mullins appeared in Wood County Circuit Court for his bond hearing, he appeared before Magistrate Robin Waters for a preliminary hearing.

His case has been bound over to a Wood County Grand Jury.

