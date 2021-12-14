Advertisement

Obituary: Bell, Lora “Juanita”

Lora "Juanita" Bell Obit
By Andrew Noll
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 10:37 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GRANTSVILLE, W.Va. (WTAP) - Lora “Juanita” Bell, 89, went to the Lord on December 12, 2021 at her home in Grantsville, WV.

She joins her husband of 72 years, James “Jim” Arthur Bell who passed just one month prior. She was born July 8, 1932, the daughter of the late Buford Donald and Grace Connolly Nichols.

Like her husband, Juanita loved her community. Over the years, she kept busy volunteering, serving food at the Blood Mobiles, working with the youth as a Cub Scout Leader and at the hospital Gift Shop. She was a Hospital Nurses Aid and member of many local organizations including the Hospital Auxiliary, The Grantsville Women’s Club and the REBECKAS. She was also a long-standing member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary since 1980. She loved to can and was an excellent cook. Her famous Horseradish Pickles was a beloved delicacy at Jim’s many fish frys.

Surviving are sons, Robert Alan Bell, Holly Bell, and James Arthur “Art” Bell II (Bambi).

Besides her loving husband, Juanita is preceded in death by her parents, sister Mary Nichols, grandson Dennis Bell, sister-in-law Susan Bell, and brother-in-law Glen Fowler.

In addition to her sons, Juanita is also survived by six grandchildren, Wesley (MacKenzie) Bell, Kelly (Eugene) Bell, Jen (Stephen) Mounts, Vanessa Hinkle, Christopher Bell and Andy Bell and eight great grandchildren, Rowen Bell, Clayton Mounts, Hanley Mounts, Kyrian Mounts, Dakota Mounts, Samantha (Jayden) Cantu, Cody Hinkle, and Shakera Bell, nieces and great nieces.

A funeral service will be held Thursday, December 16, 2021 at 1:00 pm at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc, Grantsville, WV, Rev. David Weaver officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in the Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery, Grantsville, WV.  Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

