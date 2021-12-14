Obituary: Burkholder, Ingral L. “Marty” “It”

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Ingral L. “Marty” or “It” Burkholder, 81, of Parkersburg passed away December 12, 2021.

He was born in Parkersburg March 20, 1940 a son of the late Fred Burkholder and Opal (Metz) Burkholder.

Ingral is survived by his three children, Mark, Thomas, and Rebecca Burkholder all of Parkersburg, and several nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Lewanta “June” (Jarvis) Burkholder, brother, Blaine Burkholder, and nephew, Gary Burkholder.

Service will be Friday 1:00 PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg with Pastor Ron Jarvis officiating . Interment will follow at Evergreen North Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday 2-4 & 6-8 PM at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family @www.leavittfuneralhome.com

