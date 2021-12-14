Obituary: Duquette, Sandra Kay

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Sandra Kay Duquette, 81, of Marietta, Ohio, died December 13, 2021 at her home. She was born on June 5, 1940 in Marietta, Ohio, to Edward Charles Sidinger Jr. and Erma Vera Mendenhall Sidinger.

Sandy was a 1958 graduate of Marietta High School, 1964 graduate of Camden Clark School of Nursing and received her BA in Psychology from Marietta College. She retired form Camden Clark in 2006 as a RN, after 25 years in the Emergency Room, she always loved nursing. Sandy was a member of the Alumni Association at Camden Clark, enjoyed playing bridge, reading, crocheting, traveling and was an avid Buckeye fan.

She is survived by her two sons, Douglas Duquette, of Columbus, Ohio and Donald Duquette, Jr of Marietta; grandson, Thomas Duquette of Marietta; and twin brother, Edward Sidinger III (Terrie), of Benton, PA.

She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter in law, Nancy Scharff Duquette; and former husband, Donald Duquette, Sr.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 17, 2021 at the Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Valley Cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Donations may be made her memory to the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley, 90 Mt. Tom Road, Marietta, Ohio 45750. Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve Sandy’s family and offers online condolences as well as many other resources by visiting their website, CawleyandPeoples.com or by going to their Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.