Obituary: Estep, Grant W. “Bill”

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Grant W. “Bill” Estep, 77, of Parkersburg passed away Monday, December 13, 2021 at the Camden Clark Medical Center.

He was born July 16, 1944 Mason, WV, a son of the late Charles Henry and Verna Ester Hughes Estep. Bill was a retired masonry contractor and enjoyed carpentry and cooking. He loved watching Westerns, Mountain Men and football.

He is survived by his daughters, Bonnie Estep (Steve), Roberta Estep and Ashley Estep all of Parkersburg; his significant other, Tina Spurlock of Logan, WV; three brothers, Ronald Estep (Connie), Roger Estep (Sherry) and Roy Estep (Donita) all of Mason, WV; grandchildren, James West, Stormy Estep, and Brandy Bibbee-Blatt; seven great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his son, William Grant “Billy” Estep; daughter, Barbara Colburn; grandson, William Douglas West; brothers and sisters, Pearl Lee Estep, Charles Estep infant Michael Estep, Edna Mae Smith, Christy Patton and infant Ester Estep and Carolyn Sue Estep, mother of his children.

Services will be held 3:00 pm Thursday, December 16, 2021 at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Green St., Parkersburg with Pastor Brenda Barnhart officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00 pm till time of services Thursday at the funeral home.

