Obituary: Laughery, Willia Jean

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Willia Jean Laughery, 84, of Sophia, WV, formerly of Vienna, passed away on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at Raleigh General Hospital.

She was born November 5, 1937, in Raleigh County, WV, a daughter of the late Ernest and Dorothy Farnsworth Valentine.

Willia Jean was a member of the St. Johns United Methodist Church and enjoyed crocheting, knitting and sewing.

She is survived by her children, John “David” Walk (Phyllis), Brion Thomas “Tom” Walk (Debra) and Donna Lallathin all of Vienna; seven grandchildren, Chastity Radcliffe (Patrick), April Walk, Clayton Walk (Amy), Jeremiah Walk (Julie), Adam Walk (Nicole), Mathew Walk and Tyler Lallathin (Crystal); great-grandchildren, Molly, Lucas, Eleanor, Shelby, William, Olivia, Charlotte, Sydney, Tyler, Avaya, Charleigh, Leon, Daisy and Hunter; her husband, Bob R. Jarrell and his children, Jeff Jarrell and Margie Castle.

In addition to her parents, Willia Jean was preceded in death by her husband, William Laughery.

Funeral services will be held at 1 pm on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna with Pastor Carl D. Sellards officiating. Interment will follow at the Shiloh Cemetery, Waverly, WV. Visitation will be from 11 am till time of services on Saturday at the funeral home.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.