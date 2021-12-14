Advertisement

Obituary: Laughery, Willia Jean

Willia Jean Laughery Obit
Willia Jean Laughery Obit(None)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Willia Jean Laughery, 84, of Sophia, WV, formerly of Vienna, passed away on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at Raleigh General Hospital.

She was born November 5, 1937, in Raleigh County, WV, a daughter of the late Ernest and Dorothy Farnsworth Valentine.

Willia Jean was a member of the St. Johns United Methodist Church and enjoyed crocheting, knitting and sewing.

She is survived by her children, John “David” Walk (Phyllis), Brion Thomas “Tom” Walk (Debra) and Donna Lallathin all of Vienna; seven grandchildren, Chastity Radcliffe (Patrick), April Walk, Clayton Walk (Amy), Jeremiah Walk (Julie), Adam Walk (Nicole), Mathew Walk and Tyler Lallathin (Crystal); great-grandchildren, Molly, Lucas, Eleanor, Shelby, William, Olivia, Charlotte, Sydney, Tyler, Avaya, Charleigh, Leon, Daisy and Hunter; her husband, Bob R. Jarrell and his children, Jeff Jarrell and Margie Castle.

In addition to her parents, Willia Jean was preceded in death by her husband, William Laughery.

Funeral services will be held at 1 pm on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna with Pastor Carl D. Sellards officiating. Interment will follow at the Shiloh Cemetery, Waverly, WV. Visitation will be from 11 am till time of services on Saturday at the funeral home.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local dirt track racer, Tyler Carpenter, wins consecutive Gateway Dirt Nationals
Local dirt track racer, Tyler Carpenter, wins consecutive Gateway Dirt Nationals
Armed robbery at Lubeck business under investigation
Truck drives through My Way Lounge and Restaurant
Truck drives through ‘My Way lounge and Restaurant’
Charles Eugene Parson of Dayton was taken into custody and charged with four felonies.
Drugs and missing kid found in Middleport apartment
The annual display is put on by Belpre Industrial Parkersburg Railroad
Santa Claus and his Christmas train are coming to town

Latest News

Rodney Wayne Pratt Obit
Obituary: Pratt, Rodney Wayne
Sandra Kay Duquette Obit
Obituary: Duquette, Sandra Kay
Grant W. "Bill" Estep Obit
Obituary: Estep, Grant W. “Bill”
Ingral L. "Marty" "It" Burkholder Obit
Obituary: Burkholder, Ingral L. “Marty” “It”