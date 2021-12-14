Advertisement

Obituary: Mulligan, David Glenn

By Andrew Noll
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 12:54 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - David Glenn Mulligan, 62, of Parkersburg, WV passed away December 10, 2021 at his residence.

He was born March 12, 1959 in Parkersburg, a son of the late William “Bill” P. and Betty “Jo” J. Carmichael Mulligan.

Dave was a 1977 graduate of Belpre High School and a U.S. Air Force veteran. He was an electrician by trade.

He is survived by two brothers, Roger Mulligan of Okeechobee, FL and Steven Mulligan (Debbie) of Parkersburg; one sister, Ellen Hesla (Chad) of Webster, SD; four nieces, Jessica Gum (Bill) and Justine Walker (Mark), all of Parkersburg, Amber Rhodes (Matt) of Portland, TX and Morgan Larson (Erik) of Fargo, ND; one nephew, Derek Ellis (Shaniah) of Sioux Falls, SD; several great-nieces and nephews; Uncle Wayne and Aunt Joyce of Little Hocking, OH; and Aunt Mary Britton and Aunt Betty Carmichael, both of Vienna, WV.

Dave was preceded in death by his parents.

It was Dave’s wishes to be cremated. A memorial service will be planned at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Vaughan-Kimes Funeral Home & Crematory, 521 5th Street, Parkersburg

